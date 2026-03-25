Cumulus’ Indy Head Adds Oversight Of Muncie, Kokomo FMs

She presently serves as VP/Market Manager for Cumulus Media’s Indianapolis radio stations, a role she’s held since 2023. Now, this sales and management veteran has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Cumulus Central Indiana, adding oversight for stations in two other Hoosier markets.

Earning the promotion is Darlene Park, who will now also oversee WWKI-FM in Kokomo, Ind., and WMDH “NASH FM 102.5” in Muncie, Ind., both Country properties.

She’ll continue to oversee WJJL-FM 104.5, WNDX-FM “93.9X,” WFMS-FM 95.5, WNTR “107.9 The Mix,” WZPL-FM 99.5, and WXNT-AM “Indy’s Sports Ticket 1430 AM.”

Prior to joining Cumulus Media, Park served as Director of Sales for Bonneville’s four-station group in Denver. She was also previously General Sales Manager for Entercom’s Denver stations (prior to the company’s evolution to Audacy Inc.) and as General Sales Manager for Clear Channel in Chicago (ahead of that company’s metamorphosis to iHeartMedia).

Park serves the radio industry as a member of the RAB Sales Advisory Committee.

“Since joining Cumulus Media, Darlene has proven to be a strong leader who builds positive, high-performing cultures,” says Dave Milner, President of Operations at Cumulus Media. “Her ability to inspire teams and drive consistent, impactful results makes her exceptionally well-suited to lead this expanded region.”

Park commented, “I am honored to step into the role of Regional Vice President for Cumulus Media, supporting the Indianapolis, Kokomo, and Muncie markets. Our teams consistently demonstrate exceptional commitment to serving the Central Indiana community. Together, we will continue advancing our strategic priorities while delivering the compelling content our audience loves and the high-impact solutions that drive meaningful results for the clients we have the privilege to serve.”