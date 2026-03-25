Andy & Kat Step Up The Love For Ronald McDonald House

By David Hormell

A Sarkes Tarzian-owned radio station serving Fort Wayne, Ind., has successfully raised nearly $40,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana, thanks to the efforts of “Andy & Kat in the Morning.”

That would be Andy Beckman and Kat Walburn, who host the wake-up shift at WAJI-FM (Majic 95.1) in Fort Wayne. The dup led the station’s 4th Annual Radiothon, raising $38,349 for the benefit of injured and ill children and their families navigating pediatric care.

Beckman and Walburn shared stories from Ronald McDonald House staff and families impacted by the organization’s chapter over the course of a special 12-hour broadcast, encouraging listeners to donate. Assisting the hosts’ efforts was afternoon personality Crystal McKenzie.

The good news: 2026 outperformed last year’s total of $35,000, even with a tough national econony.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our listeners and everyone who answered the call to help,” said Beckman, an Indiana native. “Their generosity makes a real difference for families facing some of the most challenging moments of their lives. Support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana means helping keep families close when it matters most.”