Star-Powered Session Alert: Engaging Gen Z Hispanic Audiences

Get ready for one of the most electric sessions of the 2026 Hispanic Radio Conference! The next generation of Hispanic listeners is here — redefining how, when, and why they connect with audio. From TikTok to terrestrial radio, Gen Z Hispanics are shaping the future of our industry — and this dynamic session will show exactly how to meet them where they are.



Join a powerhouse lineup of creators and personalities who live and breathe Gen Z engagement every day.



According to session moderator and founder of Mama Rico Productions Raul “Rico”Colindres, “Latino Gen-Z are listening to four or more hours of audio a day across streaming, radio, podcasts, and social platforms. For this audience, audio isn’t just background — it’s identity. It’s culture. It’s community.”



Moderator:

Raul “Rico” Colindres

A creative powerhouse and industry veteran, Rico brings decades of experience in radio, content production, and comedy. His deep understanding of bilingual and bicultural storytelling sets the stage for an engaging, insight-packed discussion.



Panelists:

Tino Cochino, On-Air Personality & Stand-Up Comic, Tino Cochino Radio

Tino’s nationally syndicated show connects directly with young, multicultural audiences — mixing humor, heart, and real talk. His unfiltered perspective and digital savvy make him one of the most relatable voices in Hispanic radio today.



Issa Lopez, Voice Actor, Denver, CO

A dynamic storyteller with a background in radio, Issa’s voice has become a staple in bilingual media. She brings a creator’s insight into how authenticity, adaptability, and voice talent connect with Gen Z’s diverse sensibilities.



Crystal Rosas, Afternoon Personality, Z100/New York

From San Francisco to NYC, Crystal is a rising star who bridges cultures and generations with her high-energy content and social media savvy. She’ll share how transparency, personality, and pop-cultural fluency resonate with younger audiences.



Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo, Host, The Shoboy Show

Known for his uplifting, family-friendly vibe, Shoboy is a veteran of connecting with listeners through positivity and purpose. He’ll reveal how his team’s community-driven approach keeps Hispanic radio relevant and rooted in love, unity, and joy.



This is more than a panel — it’s a pulse check on the next generation of Hispanic audio fans. Expect bold ideas, smart strategies, and plenty of laughs as these influential voices show how to keep radio ahead of the cultural curve.



Join us at the 2026 Hispanic Radio Conference and be part of the conversation shaping Hispanic radio’s future!

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