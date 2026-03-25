SiriusXM Unveils Its 2026 MLB Audio Plan

As the 2026 Major League Baseball season gets underway this week, SiriusXM will deliver paying consumers of the satellite radio service a comprehensive schedule of game broadcasts and in-depth daily MLB programming on the 24/7 MLB Network Radio channel.

From the Opening Night matchup between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants on March 25 and the Opening Day games across the league on March 26 and 27, through the World Series, SiriusXM listeners across North America pay for every MLB game in its entirety with a monthly or annual subscription plan.

Fans can listen to every one of their team’s games in their cars or anywhere they go with the SiriusXM app. Additionally, the SiriusXM app features 30 dedicated MLB team pages where fans can find their team’s official radio broadcast for each game, plus SiriusXM programming and podcasts that are specifically focused on that team.

For a schedule of MLB games on SiriusXM visit SiriusXM.com/Sports.