Connoisseur Raises Moolah To Sick Kids In The Lou

By David Hormell

Connoisseur Media’s recently acquired Louisville radio stations once again teamed up to host a 17th annual Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon, an event that raised $102,910 to support pediatric care at the local care center.

The event was led by WDJX-FM in Louisville morning hosts Ben Davis and Kelly K, who broadcast live for 24 hours between on March 5-6 from the lobby of the hospital. Across the marathon show, Davis and Kelly K shared stories from patients and families while encouraging listeners to donate. WDJX’s efforts were boosted by sister stations WGZB “B96.5” and WMJM “Magic 101.3.”

Donations raised from listeners and local sponsors will go towards purchasing state-of-the-art medical technology, expanding patient care programs, and supporting life-saving research at Norton Children’s Hospital. The Radiothon, in partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network, has raised more than $2.5 million over the past 17 years for the hospital, which serves more than 215,000 children each year.

Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation Chief Development Officer Lynnie Meyer said, “Every donation, every shared story, and every moment of kindness adds up to something extraordinary. When this community comes together behind our kids, it creates possibilities that wouldn’t exist without that support.”

Ben Davis and Kelly K Show co-host Ben Davis said, “For the past 17 years, we’ve been grateful to everyone who helps make Radiothon successful. DJX is proud to be a part of a community that cares deeply about the health and well-being of our local kids.”

In related station news, it was a milestone week for the Ben Davis and Kelly K Show hosts as they celebrated the start of their 19th year on air together while leading the radiothon.

Kelly K commented, “I’ve been lucky enough to have two successful morning partnerships. My first nine years here with Peter B., and the last 18 years with Ben. That’s not easy to find, and I’m grateful our listeners keep enabling our behavior. Here’s to another 18 years.”