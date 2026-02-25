64 Is The New 54: Is Radio Due For A Demographic Target Reset?

Is the advertising industry’s default demographic target overdue for a reset? Audacy Senior Director of Research & Insights Reggie Shah is making the case to add another decade to the all-important Adults 25–54 standard ad target, which could benefit brands and radio.

In his analysis, Shah argues that expanding the age range from 25-54 to 25–64 unlocks 31% more reach without sacrificing audience quality. Under those new parameters, the national radio audience grows from 107 million to 140 million adults, adding 33 million people and increasing total listening by 48%.

The business case goes beyond reach. Audacy’s effectiveness research shows the broader target delivers a four-point lift in conversion among exposed listeners. “Conversion is where business impact becomes tangible,” said Ray Borelli, SVP of Research and Insights at Audacy. “A 4% lift at scale translates into measurable revenue, not just awareness.”

Shah’s argument starts with a demographic reality check. The 25–54 target was designed for an era when major life milestones happened earlier. Today, the median age of a first-time homebuyer is 40. The median age of any homebuyer is 59. Labor force participation among 55–64-year-olds has risen significantly over the past three decades, and retirement ages continue to climb. Adults 55–64 now represent 17.8% of US households but account for nearly 20% of both income and spending.

Several major brands have already moved in this direction. DoorDash’s fastest-growing user segment is 55–64. Delta’s largest share of premium seat customers falls in that group. Hoka’s median purchaser is 52. L’Oréal has publicly identified women 55–64 as a growth driver.

“This is not a declining segment,” Shah writes. “It is a financially dominant one.” It’s also one that grew up with AM/FM and has stayed loyal throughout the years. According to Edison Research, Baby Boomers devote 69% of their ad-supported audio time to terrestrial radio, underscoring the continued strength of live, over-the-air listening. Gen X isn’t far behind, spending 64% of their daily audio time with radio.

The analysis also pushes back on how the radio industry thinks about older consumers. Seventy percent of adults 55–64 are Gen X, not Baby Boomers. In addition, smartphone adoption among adults 50–64 is now on par with 18–49-year-olds. Monthly YouTube viewing among 55–64-year-olds is up 25%, smart TV viewing has climbed 61%, and daily podcast listening has surged 173%.

Earlier Share of Ear data indicates smart speakers have emerged as the leading streaming device for AM/FM radio, with listening minutes climbing 73% between 2020 and 2025 and household penetration approaching 75%. Over the same stretch, connected TV listening has risen 23%, mobile has edged up 8%, and desktop usage has declined 31%