TelevisaUnivision Narrows Q4 Net Loss Even With US Ad Decline

US advertising weakness cast a shadow over TelevisaUnivision’s Q4, as the Spanish-language broadcaster opened terrestrial radio’s earnings call season with a net loss despite narrowing the gap by more than half a billion dollars from a year earlier.

For the quarter ending December 31, TelevisaUnivision reported total revenue of $1.323 billion, down 2% from $1.344 billion in Q4 2024. Operating expenses rose 4% to $926.4 million, compared to $892.3 million a year earlier. However, quarterly net loss was narrowed to $234.7 million, compared to $809.7 million in Q4 2024.

While revenue for its 35 domestic radio stations was not broken out in the earnings disclosure, the company said US ad revenue declined 9%, or 6% excluding political advertising, as direct-to-consumer growth tied to ViX was offset by continued softness in linear. In Mexico, advertising revenue slipped 1% to $1.3 billion but increased 2% in local currency.

The company cited OTT platform ViX and private-sector linear growth driven by upfront investments from recurring partners and favorable scatter demand. Lower local advertising partially offset those gains. Subscription and licensing revenue declined 2% to $1.8 billion, or 1% excluding foreign exchange. Growth in ViX’s premium tier and higher US linear subscription and licensing revenue was offset by declines in Mexico tied to a distributor renewal cycle.

TelevisaUnivision CEO Daniel Alegre said, “2025 was a pivotal year for the company, our first as a new leadership team and the first in which we showcased our revamped content and platform investment and windowing strategy. We meaningfully transformed our business and delivered on the expectations that we set at the outset of the year.”