Roberts Metro Picks Darius Bradford For St. Louis Morning Drive

Roberts Metro Broadcasting is reshaping mornings in St. Louis with the debut of The Darius Bradford Show on Foxy 106.9 (KXBS-HD3). Bradford, a national touring comedian, returns home to lead the program with St. Louis television journalist and host April Simpson.

The company says the show will blend conversation about social issues and culture with humor and music, anchored in a St. Louis perspective and built for both on-air and streaming audiences.

Bradford remarked, “I want to thank my Program Director Don ‘Dj Wrekk-1’ Williams and Roberts Metro Broadcasting for this incredible opportunity. I’m committed to bringing energy, authenticity, and positivity to the mornings in St. Louis. Together, we’re going to make this show a source of inspiration and connection for our community.”

Simpson stated, “I am excited to join Darius on FOXY 106.9. Together, we will bring authentic voices, impactful conversations, and community-driven content to our listeners. This is about more than just radio—it’s about making a difference.”

Williams added, “I am thrilled to welcome Darius Bradford and April Simpson to FOXY 106.9 FM. Their talent, passion, and dedication will elevate our morning show experience and inspire our community every day. This is a new chapter for radio in St. Louis, and I couldn’t be more proud to be part of it.”