Keith Urban Steps Up For St. Jude Q&A at CRS 2026

Country Radio Broadcasters has added a high-profile philanthropic spotlight to the CRS 2026 agenda, announcing that Keith Urban will take part in a featured Q&A session focused on his longstanding support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Urban will appear during “The Power Of Music And A Mission,” presented by St. Jude and CRS, on Thursday, March 19, moderated by iHeartMedia Nashville Program Director Gator Harrison. The artist has supported St. Jude throughout his career, participating in hospital visits, fundraising initiatives, benefit concerts, and meet-and-greets with patients. His appearance at CRS will explore those experiences and revisit Country radio’s decades-long relationship with St. Jude.

The “Country Cares” radiothon program dates back to 1989, when Alabama’s Randy Owen first issued a fundraising challenge from the CRS stage. Since then, stations and artists across the format have helped raise significant funding for pediatric cancer research and treatment.

CRS 2026 runs March 18–20 at the Omni Nashville Hotel and will feature educational sessions, networking events, the New Faces of Country Music Show, CRS Honors, label luncheons, and the Digital Music Summit.