Super Bowl Weekend Is Test Case for Radio’s Next In-Car Tech

This weekend, the Patriots and the Seahawks aren’t the only ones enjoying a big kickoff in the Bay Area. AM/FM radio is getting a super debut of its own with a first-of-its-kind geo-targeted in-car dashboard activation running parallel to the NFL’s championship game.

Through a new partnership between Audacy, GeoBroadcast Solutions, and Lazer Spots, 95.7 The Game (KGMZ) will deliver the industry’s first RDS-based visual geo-targeting experience to in-vehicle displays. The activation will push hyperlocal visual content to dashboards within a five- to six-mile radius of Levi’s Stadium from Friday through Sunday.

The deployment is powered by GBS’ MaxxCasting technology and marks the first time RDS signaling has been used to deliver location-specific visual messaging over the air to car screens. Content is expected to include traffic conditions, weather updates, parking guidance, venue information, and other localized alerts, all delivered without interrupting the station’s audio programming.

KGMZ operates from San Bruno Mountain to cover the core San Francisco–Oakland market, with the South Bay served via its distant contour and a Walnut Creek booster supporting East Bay coverage. The Super Bowl activation targets listeners traveling into Santa Clara for the game, even as many may also have access to SiriusXM or NBC’s local television broadcast.

Audacy San Francisco SVP and Market Manager Kieran Geffert said, “This activation allows us to deliver timely, location-specific information directly to the dashboard and enhance the event experience for thousands of football fans in a way that’s never been done before,” Geffert said.