Executives Imagine Radio’s Super Bowl Ad Message

What would radio’s Super Bowl ad say if the industry bought a $10 million spot? That was the question DMR/Interactive posed to executives ahead of Sunday’s game. Respondents didn’t struggle to identify strengths, presenting a united front of how the medium matters.

Radio reaches more people each week than Facebook, TikTok, or YouTube, yet that reach often goes unseen because the medium is always there, free, local, and habitual. As DMR/Interactive President and CEO Andrew Curran put it, radio “leads through invisible dominance.” Audiences may take the medium for granted, but advertisers shouldn’t.

Several executives pointed to a simple insight that could anchor the message and give skeptics a prompt to check the claim for themselves: “Tomorrow, more people will wake up and listen to the radio than watched the game tonight.”

Postgame data from Katz Media Group shows why that line resonates, especially in terms of the Super Bowl. Katz surveyed more than 500 listeners after 2024’s matchup and found radio played a central role in extending postgame conversation. 70% of radio listeners reported tuning into Super Bowl talks in the days following.

Men led game-related discussions at 77%, primarily on sports stations, while women were more likely to engage through music formats, followed by sports and news. 40% of listeners recalled hearing radio discussions about Super Bowl commercials, reinforcing radio’s role in sustaining brand visibility beyond the broadcast.