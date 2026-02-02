Leaders in Focus: Tony Garcia, Now! Media

Nominations for Radio Ink‘s 2026 Top 20 Leaders in Radio close on Friday. As we look ahead, we’re reconnecting with previous honorees to get their take on the industry’s direction. Today, Now! Media CEO Tony Garcia weighs in on radio’s evolution.

Radio Ink: As a top radio leader, what is your number one priority in 2026, and why?

Tony Garcia: There are really two top priorities: Relevance and revenue. We need to make sure this medium remains relevant to our listeners – in whatever form makes sense for each market and station. By becoming more relevant to our listeners, we can more clearly demonstrate Radio’s value. When we are more relevant to the audience, we become a more important part of a client’s media plans.

Radio Ink: What’s one leadership lesson the past year reinforced for you?

Garcia: Hire good people, then get out of their way. We are blessed to have some outstanding people in our organization. On several occasions this year, I turned to those people with a general idea, which came to fruition with little to no supervision. Had I micromanaged, those individuals would not have had the freedom and enthusiasm to do their best work.

Radio Ink: What’s something you understand about leadership now that you didn’t earlier in your career?

Garcia: Being a successful leader requires much more than being great in your lane. Being a great seller, programmer, or IT manager doesn’t necessarily translate into being a successful leader. Successful leadership means understanding what motivates each individual on the team – and what doesn’t. It means taking the time to get to know your team. It means being clear about company goals and communicating them clearly to your team. It also means keeping up with technical and societal changes to understand how they can affect your team and your business.

Radio Ink: How do you decide when to push and when to protect your team?

Garcia: Now! Media, like many organizations, is overworked and under-resourced. Pushing the team isn’t an issue because there are constant deadline pressures. What was most important in ’25 and will be again in ’26 is understanding the constant deadlines, the ongoing budget restraints, and the unending pressure to generate more revenue.

We’ve found that the best strategy for protecting the team is to review priorities regularly. The business is fluid. Things change. The best way to protect the team is to ensure the precious time and resources are directed to the right projects and adjusted as situations change.

Radio Ink: What skill or mindset do you now think is essential for emerging radio leaders?

Garcia: Emerging leaders should be open to new ideas. It’s not 1996 or even 2016. We are in a rapidly changing environment. Technology and society are changing. How do we embrace those changes to our advantage? Not only to streamline workflows, but also to be more relevant and remain connected to our listeners and our clients.

Whether it’s AI or the entertainment stack in vehicles, tomorrow’s leaders need to embrace and understand these changes to make informed business decisions.

