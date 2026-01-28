Warshaw Joins Super Hi-Fi Board as Connoisseur Aligns AI Strategy

As 2026 becomes the year of broadcasters beginning to define where AI automation fits inside their operations, Connoisseur Media is solidifying its partnership with Super Hi-Fi, which will see select stations re-platformed using the tech provider’s AI Radio system.

Super Hi-Fi’s cloud-based radio operating system, which automates music scheduling, production, and delivery while leaving programming oversight with station leadership, delivers audio directly to transmitter-level playout devices, replacing legacy production workflows.

Several Connoisseur stations are already live on the platform, including WERV 95.9 The River in Chicago and KKUS 104.1 The Ranch in Tyler, TX, with additional stations in Columbia, SC; San Antonio, TX; and Lincoln, NE also using the system. More deployments are planned through 2026.

Under the agreement, Connoisseur CEO Jeff Warshaw joins Super Hi-Fi’s board of directors as more radio operators evaluate AI and stake a claim in how it will be used in the future.

Warshaw has been clear that Connoisseur’s approach draws a firm line between operational automation and on-air identity. In his January cover interview with Radio Ink, Warshaw addressed industry anxiety around AI-generated voices directly, emphasizing that AI at Connoisseur is intended to operate behind the scenes, not replace human connection on the air.

In a statement about joining the Super Hi-Fi board, Warshaw said, “Our mission is to have the best live and local radio experience in every market across America and Super Hi-Fi’s unique capabilities will allow us to do that in ways the industry just didn’t have before. We’re excited to work with them to drive forward and deliver the most compelling radio products in the industry.”

Super Hi-Fi CEO Zack Zalon added, “We’re extremely honored to have Jeff on the Super Hi-Fi board and look forward to working with him to not only make Connoisseur the best sounding and most profitable radio group in America, but also to make Super Hi-Fi a better product, a better service, and a better company overall.”