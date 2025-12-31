OUT MONDAY: Radio’s Year of Conviction Begins Here

The new year opens with a jolt of momentum, and a Radio Ink packed with the leaders driving radio’s evolution. From Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw’s bold new chapter to the digital sales mavens bringing in one in four industry dollars, the January 2026 issue explores how conviction, innovation, and local trust are reshaping what it means to be in the business of broadcast.

Radio’s Executive of the Year: Connoisseur Media CEO Jeff Warshaw

In A Connoisseur of Conviction, Radio Ink’s 2026 Executive of the Year Jeff Warshaw opens up about taking Connoisseur Media into the Top 10 with his acquisition of Alpha Media, cutting a million commercials, reviving legacy brands, and betting on local ownership, all while doubling down on what he calls “the heart and soul” of radio: people.

From flying through Midwest snow to meet his new stations in person to selling off properties to first-time owners, Warshaw’s story isn’t about consolidation; it’s about conviction. He’s redefining what leadership looks like in a changing industry, reminding everyone that radio’s success still starts with passion, community, and purpose.

Read the full feature to see how Warshaw’s next act could reshape the business, one market, one team, and one belief at a time. He’s just getting started.

Radio’s Top Digital Sales Professionals of 2026

The line between broadcast and digital has officially vanished. For the third year, Radio’s Top Digital Sales Professionals returns to spotlight digital’s “Sweet 16” sellers who prove radio’s future is powered by data, AI, and local trust.

Find out how they’re winning against Google and Meta, building cross-platform attribution, and showing advertisers what real ROI looks like.

If you want to see how radio sells now, and who’s leading the way, this is your blueprint.

Civic Pride: The Tech Founder Saving Local Radio

He built DreamHost. He built Inktank. Now, he’s rebuilding something far more fragile — local trust.

Meet Sage Weil, the Silicon Valley engineer who traded open-source for over-the-air. After creating internet infrastructure, Weil turned his attention to democracy’s infrastructure: local media. Through his Wisconsin-based company Civic Media, Weil is buying struggling community stations, hiring journalists, and bringing local news back to places where it’s disappeared.

Read the full feature and discover how one technologist is using his startup mindset to give local radio a second life.

Is It Time Your Station Got A Digital Producer?

Is your station thinking too small about digital?

Contributing Editor Dana Schaeffer talks with producers and managers who’ve made the investment in a digital producer, diving into how dedicated digital staff are driving new revenue, not just from social media, but through podcasts, video streaming, and original digital content that extends a station’s brand far beyond the airwaves.

If you’ve been wondering whether adding a digital producer pays off, this story shows exactly how and why it might be your next big growth move.

NEW SERIES: Prompt Perfect

Want better results from AI — and from your sales?

Radio Ink’s new Prompt Perfect series kicks off with “Pre-Call Prospecting,” your guide to writing smarter, faster, and more effective prompts for sales success. Dara Kalvort teaches you to train your AI assistant to build sharper Valid Business Reasons (VBRs), tailor outreach to each prospect, and turn research into ready-to-send emails, LinkedIn messages, and call scripts in minutes.

If you’re serious about mastering AI for real-world selling, start here. Your 2026 pipeline will thank you.

PLUS:

Exclusive wisdom from Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti, Roy Williams, Paige Nienaber, Grace Agostino, and Loyd Ford

Radio’s Season of Giving

People on the Move

A Blast from the Past

