Cheers To 2026 from Radio Ink

2025 is in the books. Radio said hellos to new faces and goodbyes to dear friends. We weathered storms, celebrated victories, and proved once again that our greatest strength isn’t just its signal, it’s the people that drive us forward into our second century.

The industry has long called for regulatory relief and modernization, and 2026 promises to finally deliver. From radio in the dashboard to ownership rule changes, the next 365 days could reshape broadcasting’s landscape in ways the industry has sought after for years. But opportunity alone isn’t enough. What matters now is what we do with these circumstances. The actions of 2026 will define the next era of radio. Fortunately for us, broadcasters are more than capable of rising to the occasion.

This year, Radio Ink continued evolving alongside you. We deepened our coverage, evolved our editorial leadership, and brought the industry together at the Hispanic Radio Conference and Forecast, creating spaces for the conversations that matter most.

To you, we extend our deepest gratitude. Your engagement with our daily headlines, monthly print magazine, and events fuels our mission to serve this industry. As we step into 2026 – a year that could be truly transformative – we remain committed to keeping you informed, connected, and ready to seize what’s ahead.

While we briefly pause our daily headline schedule tomorrow to ring in the new year with loved ones, we’ll bring you a special collection of some of our favorite conversations of the year on Friday. We look forward to many more in 2026.

Our regular headlines return Monday, January 5, alongside our first print issue of the new year. We think you’ll find our discussion with Radio Ink Executive of the Year Jeff Warshaw sets the proper tone for the days ahead.

Here’s to making 2026 count. Thank you for being part of our journey.

Many happy returns,

The Radio Ink Team