Leaders in Focus: Jose Villafañe, Nueva Network

With nominations open for Radio Ink‘s 2026 Top 20 Leaders in Radio, we’re reconnecting with some of the industry’s brightest minds featured in last year’s list. Today, take a minute with Nueva Network CEO Jose Villafañe to tap into his vision on radio’s evolving landscape.

Radio Ink: As a top radio leader, what is your number one priority in 2026, and why?

Jose Villafañe: To make sure that our strategy in place meets the evolving and challenging market and that we are flexible to pivot when we see changes. I’m here to provide the team with all the tools and resources to service our clients and meet our goals.

Radio Ink: What’s one leadership lesson the past year reinforced for you?

Villafañe: “You plan. God laughs.” Always prepare for change; to evolve.

Radio Ink: What’s something you understand about leadership now that you didn’t earlier in your career?

Villafañe: Patience. Persistence always wins.

Radio Ink: How do you decide when to push and when to protect your team?

Villafañe: Every person in your team is different, and they have different management needs. I always like to emphasize with my team that “You can win alone, but you can’t fail alone.” The leadership team at Nueva is all about collaboration.

Radio Ink: What skill or mindset do you now think is essential for emerging radio leaders?

Villafañe: Reminder that radio should be the main product because it works; social media, podcasting, and streaming are the add-ons to enhance the audio campaign.

