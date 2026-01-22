Women to Watch: Abby Murphy

Abby Murphy didn’t set out to work in radio. In fact, she almost left media altogether before she ever found it. While studying news at the University of Florida, Murphy was just weeks away from changing her major, discouraged by how heavy and bleak the work felt.

Then a classmate suggested she join a new student-led project called GHQ, pitched as a BuzzFeed-style outlet for UF students. The concept sounded fun, creative, and light, everything she felt was missing. She jumped in, and what followed was anything but expected.

“Long story short, it definitely wasn’t BuzzFeed for UF,” Murphy laughs. “But somehow, three years later, I ended up working at my hometown radio station in Jacksonville, Florida.”

That accidental beginning sparked a career rooted in personality-driven storytelling, vulnerability, and connection. Qualities that would later define her work on “The Bert Show” and beyond.

Today, Murphy finds herself at an inflection point. Following the end of “The Bert Show,” she’s in the middle of transitioning to her next chapter, while simultaneously wearing multiple creative hats. She currently co-hosts two podcasts and owns a fast-growing women’s travel business, each rooted in the same mission: building community through shared experiences and honest conversation.

One of those podcasts, “The Personality Hires,” is a chatty, behind-the-scenes show she hosts with former Bert Showcoworkers. The other, “Break Up Break Down,“ takes a more investigative approach, inviting people to share the real stories behind their breakups, often revealing nuance and truth that rarely make it to social media.

Her travel company, “Girls Gone Getaways,” brings women together to explore the world: literally. What started as a personal solution to a familiar problem (“I wanted to travel but didn’t have anyone to go with”) quickly became something much bigger. Murphy invited followers to join her on a trip to Ireland, and the experience proved transformative.

“There’s a kind of bonding that only happens when you’re 6,000 miles from home together,” she says. “I wanted more women to experience that, so I just kept planning trips.”

Murphy’s audience largely found her through “The Bert Show,” with many based in Atlanta and ranging from 18 to 45. But demographics only tell part of the story. At the heart of her following is a shared emotional experience, feeling slightly out of place, thinking things others don’t always say out loud.

“Over time, I realized there’s a really powerful sense of community that forms when someone is willing to be the one to share those thoughts,” Murphy explains. “Even when being vulnerable feels scary.”

That emotional honesty is also what she believes separates good talent from A-level talent today. She recalls advice from a college guest speaker who said you only need to do one creative thing per project to be memorable.

“We think excellence means giving 150% all the time,” she says. “But what actually matters is being consistent, creative, and emotionally honest. That’s what sticks.”

When it comes to the industry’s biggest challenges, Murphy doesn’t pretend to have all the answers, but she’s clear about one thing: radio needs to stop fighting streaming and start partnering with it.

“Spotify isn’t going anywhere,” she says. “If you can’t beat them, the real question is how you integrate into what they’re already doing.” More concerning, she adds, is the growing disconnect between the industry and younger audiences. “No one in my generation feels truly listened to right now, and that should seriously worry radio.”

Her approach to social media mirrors her on-air philosophy. Murphy shares personal moments that spark curiosity, then follows up by telling the full story on air or on her platforms. It creates a loop that makes audiences feel included rather than marketed to.

“It makes people feel like they were actually there with me, not just scrolling past,” she says. “When they know there’s a story coming, they pay attention.”

As for attracting the next generation of talent and listeners, Murphy believes the industry must evolve fast—or risk becoming irrelevant.

“The kids who are 15 years younger than me don’t idolize radio hosts the way I did,” she says. “They’re looking at YouTubers and creators and thinking, ‘That’s the job I want.’ We need to start doing cool sh*t again. The kids need to think we’re cool.”

Her advice for women entering the business is just as direct: know your value.

“This industry runs on the attention of women,” Murphy says. “Don’t be afraid to be unapologetically yourself. Know the cards you hold and play them well.”

Accidental beginnings aside, Abby Murphy’s path forward is anything but uncertain. She’s building community, telling stories that matter, and redefining what modern radio talent can look like on air, online, and around the world.

Follow Abby Murphy everywhere @theabbymurphy