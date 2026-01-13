MediaCo Names New Senior VPs in Sales, Marketing, & Research

In what the company calls a continued strengthening of its commercial and operational leadership team, MediaCo has announced a slate of senior leadership promotions spanning sales, marketing, research, and revenue operations.

The promotions include Rogerio Alves to SVP, Digital Sales; Sandra Sánchez Ryan to SVP, Multimedia Sales (Network and National Sales); Renee Mizrahi to SVP, Ad Sales Marketing & Communication; Mark Sacher to SVP, Research; LeeAnne Scarione to SVP, Pricing, Planning and Sales Analytics; and Alethea Chow to VP, Planning, Pricing and Inventory.

MediaCo Chief Revenue Officer Brian Fisher said, “These leaders have each made a meaningful impact on our business, our culture, and the teams they support every day. As we continue to build on our momentum and invest in the future of our brands, this group represents the very best of MediaCo – strategic, collaborative, and relentlessly focused on driving results for our partners and our company. I’m incredibly proud of this team and excited about what’s ahead.”

MediaCo CEO Albert Rodriguez added, “These promotions are well earned. We’re grateful for the leadership, commitment, and energy each of these leaders brings to MediaCo every day.”