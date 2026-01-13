Salem Media Renews Triton Digital Deal With YouTube In Mind

Triton Digital has renewed its partnership with Salem Media Group. The new agreement deepens Salem’s use of Triton’s Streaming and Podcast Services through Omny Studio, while adding new analytics tools to support Salem’s growing digital portfolio.

Under the renewed deal, Salem will continue using Triton’s Webcast Metrics, Podcast Metrics, and Demos+ for audience measurement, and will now incorporate Podcast Video Metrics for YouTube and the full Sounder product suite. Monetization support for both direct and programmatic sales will also continue.

Triton Digital President and CEO John Rosso said, “Our long-standing partnership with Salem Media demonstrates the strength of collaboration built over many years. Salem’s portfolio spans a wide range of trusted formats and highly engaged audiences across streaming and podcasting. With this renewal, we are expanding our support through advanced measurement, monetization, and audio intelligence solutions that align with Salem’s continued digital focus.”

Salem Media operates stations across multiple formats, including the Wall Street Business Network, Spanish Language Teaching and Talk, Country Music, Sports, Classic Pop, Christian Teaching and Talk, Conservative News Talk, and Spanish Hits. The company also maintains a podcast network that ranked #15 on the US Streaming Ranker and #6 among Top Sales Networks for podcasting, as of the end of Q3 2025.

Salem Media Group Chief Digital Officer Jamie Cohen said, “Working with Triton Digital gives us the tools and insights we need to support our growing digital audio and podcast offerings. Their measurement, monetization, and new Sounder capabilities help us better understand our audiences and continue delivering content that resonates across platforms and with our audience.”