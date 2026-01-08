Steve Hicks, LMA Creator and Capstar Executive, Dead at 76

Steve Hicks, a transformative figure in modern radio and one of the architects behind the industry’s consolidation era, has died at 76. From Capstar Broadcasting Partners to early digital ventures, Hicks helped shape radio’s late 20th-century evolution.

“Steve probably had more impact on radio at the local level than anyone in the past 40 years,” Bryan Broadcasting VP/GM Ben Downs told Radio Ink when confirming Hicks’ passing to Streamline Publishing.

A University of Texas graduate, Hicks began as a board operator at his father’s Beaumont station before building his first ownership group, Hicks Communications, in 1979. Named Broadcaster of the Year by the Texas Association of Broadcasters in 1996, he later served three terms as a University of Texas System Regent, appointed by Governor Rick Perry.

During his broadcast tenure, Hicks is credited with developing the concept of the local marketing agreement, or LMA, which allowed operators to manage additional stations without outright ownership, paving the way for the duopolies that redefined market structure after the Telecommunications Act of 1996.

In addition, Hicks’ “Star System” pioneered remote hosting, allowing talent to voice shows for multiple stations, an innovation that foreshadowed the industry’s use of networked on-air talent. His influence extended through the formation of SFX Broadcasting, Gulfstar, and Capstar, all of which led to his role as CEO and Vice Chairman of AMFM Inc., later acquired by Clear Channel in a $23 billion merger.

He was one of Radio Ink‘s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio from 1996 through 1999.

Former Capstar executive John King told Radio Ink, “Steve was a pioneer in radio. He pretty much invented duopoly in Jackson, MS and ultimately built one of the largest radio chains in the country. Lots of innovations along the way. To me he was even better at building a fabulous culture in his companies. He just seemed to always get the best people (with the exception of me!) and coached and empowered them to do their best work… His people would run thru a wall for him! Best boss ever! Sad day, I lost a good friend.”

In a 2016 Radio Ink interview, Hicks reflected on his legacy, saying, “What I really miss is the people. I was surrounded with some of the greatest people that you’ve ever been around. We had a culture in Capstar of really treating people well, and people responded to that…In my heart of hearts, I will always be a radio broadcaster, and the highlight of my career, when I go to the next place, will be the CEO of Capstar Broadcasting.”