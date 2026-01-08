Women to Watch: Heather Bermudez; WCBS-FM, New York

From the fast-paced newsroom of 1010 WINS to the energy of morning radio, Heather Bermudez’s career has been fueled by momentum and purpose. Fresh out of college in 2018, she landed a part-time role as a News Production Assistant at Audacy’s 1010 WINS, one of the most demanding and respected newsrooms in the country.

“They say once you’ve worked at WINS, working anywhere else is a breeze,” Bermudez says. And after four years in the nonstop pulse of New York’s all-news powerhouse, she earned that badge of honor.

While the newsroom sharpened her instincts, it was morning radio that reawakened her passion for connecting with listeners in real time. Her move to Scott Shannon in the Morning with Patty Steele marked a turning point, bringing her to the front seat of the commute and reminding her why live radio still matters.

“Having spent so many years in the newsroom, I learned what it felt like to be in the driver’s seat,” she explains. “I loved knowing I was a part of the morning commute, helping people wake up, maybe laugh, and start their day.”

Since then, Bermudez has worked with three different morning shows, collaborating with what she calls “some of the most talented and inspiring on-air staff ever.” Each experience further cemented her love for the format, and for the connection that only live radio can deliver.

Working in New York means serving one of the most diverse, vocal, and passionate audiences in the world. “New Yorkers are the loudest and proudest people in the room,” Bermudez says. “This market reaches all walks of life across the five boroughs and beyond.”

That diversity comes with responsibility, and Bermudez takes the station’s role in the community seriously. Throughout her time on morning shows, she has spearheaded charity initiatives ranging from Children’s Hospital fundraisers and diaper drives to food drives and programs pairing veterans with service animals.

“Connecting with people, meeting them where they are, and sharing their struggles or experiences, that’s how you build a community,” she says. “Giving them a voice is the least we can do.”

When asked what separates A-level talent from the rest, Bermudez doesn’t hesitate: “Confidence. I’ve been around some of the most confident talent,” she says. “Sometimes that can make you feel inadequate, but sometimes it pushes you to be more confident in yourself.” Ultimately, she believes comfort in your own skin is what allows your voice to truly break through. “Being comfortable with yourself is the best way to find your voice.”

That mindset carries over into her approach to social media, where she plays a key role in engagement for WCBS-FM. For Bermudez, success comes from understanding that radio no longer lives in just one place.

“Everyone is scrolling now,” she says. “Since COVID and the work-from-home era, listenership hasn’t been the same. We’ve got to be in their faces.”

Her “special sauce” is simple but effective: stay on trend and move fast. “A lot of trends right now feature ’80s music, which is right in the wheelhouse of WCBS-FM,” she explains. “Jump on the trends quickly. It’s better to try than not.”

Bermudez believes the future of the industry depends on authenticity, not polished content. “The younger generation is looking for someone who can relate to them,” she says. “They’re not looking for perfection.”

To grow radio’s audience, she believes the industry must embrace the reality of modern consumption habits. “We have to be everywhere, right in front of them as they doomscroll.”

That same advice applies to women hoping to break into the business. “Honestly, just be yourself,” she says. “There isn’t anyone else like you, and someone out there will absolutely connect with who you are.”

While Bermudez has no shortage of ideas for the immediate future, a big focus includes a passion project honoring her late aunt, who passed away from cervical cancer. “My focus for 2026 is deeply personal! Especially since my biggest passion project is myself,” she says. “I want to keep working on my craft.”

In an industry that’s constantly evolving, Heather Bermudez represents the next generation of radio leadership: confident, community-driven, digitally fluent, and unapologetically authentic.

You can follow her @heather.berm and @wcbsfm.