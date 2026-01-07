Mega 101.1 Raises $156,432 for Texas Children’s Hospital

Audacy’s Mega 101.1 (KLOL) has raised $156,432 for Texas Children’s Hospital during its annual Mega Radiothon. Station talent shared stories from patients and families who have received treatment through the hospital system during the event.

Since the Mega Radiothon’s start, KLOL has raised a total exceeding $2.5 million in support of medical services for patients who may lack access to care.

Mega 101.1 Host Cindy Burbano said, “This milestone belongs to our community. The money raised for Texas Children’s Hospital represents compassion in action, hope for families, strength for children and proof that collective kindness can change lives. We are honored to stand alongside an audience that believes in giving back and lifting others.”

