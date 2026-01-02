‘Charlie Kirk Show’ Defies Decline, Stays Near Top of Triton Ranker

Even as The Charlie Kirk Show leaves the airwaves, its podcast form continues to find heavy success months after the killing of its namesake, per Triton Digital’s November 2025 US Podcast Ranker, as radio groups tag on more on-demand listeners.

The iHeart Audience Network retained the #1 position among podcast sales networks, posting 66.5 million average weekly downloads. Audacy Podcast Network ranked second with 13.7 million, followed by Audioboom with 11.8 million. Among individual shows, iHeart’s Stuff You Should Know held the top spot for monthly downloads, followed by Salem Podcast Network’s The Charlie Kirk Show and Audacy Podcast Network’s 48 Hours.

New to the November list were Story Pirates (Lemonada Media), Paper Ghosts: The Texas Teen Murders (iHeart Audience Network), No Such Thing As A Fish (Audioboom), and The Devil You Know with Sarah Marshall (CBC/Radio-Canada).

Triton’s Podcast Metrics platform, certified under version 2.2 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines, provides verified download data by eliminating self-reported metrics and standardizing audience measurement across networks. The monthly ranker includes both content creators and sales representation organizations with measurable US audiences.