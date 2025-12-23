‘Chachi Loves Everybody’ Spotlights KDWB’s Dave Ryan

Benztown President Dave “Chachi” Denes is turning the mic toward Minneapolis morning host Dave Ryan on his Chachi Loves Everybody podcast, talking Ryan’s path from a goat-feeding starter job at a religious station in Colorado to a Marconi Award-winning talent.

He shares stories of his early stunts in Las Vegas at KLUC, his evolution as a team leader, and the challenges of succeeding popular hosts along the way. Listeners also get an inside look at how Ryan coaches talent, chooses co-hosts, and balances creativity with consistency, as well as his writing career, eclectic hobbies, and his advice for the next generation of broadcasters entering a transformed media world.

A second episode released in tandem features Lesley Visser, the first woman enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and one of the most honored sportscasters in history. Visser reflects on her trailblazing journey from the Boston Globe newsroom to network television at CBS Sports, sharing stories from her decades covering Super Bowls, Final Fours, and the Olympics.

She speaks with Denes about breaking barriers in a male-dominated field, the evolving role of women in sports media, and the discipline that sustained her across five decades in broadcasting.

Both episodes of Chachi Loves Everybody are available now.