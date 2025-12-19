Ayers Elevated To Lead Cumulus’ Lexington, Ky. Cluster

The four Cumulus Media radio stations serving the Lexington, Ky., market will see a new VP/Market Manager take on oversight of the properties come January 1, rising from a decade-long role as Sales Manager.

Taking the bigger role after two decades with Cumulus is Andrea Ayers, and she gains oversight of WLTO-FM “Hot 102.5,” WVLK-AM 590, WVLK-FM “K92.9,” and WXZZ “Z-Rock 103.”

Ayers reports to SVP of Operations Mark Sullivan, who said, “Andrea and I have worked alongside each other for decades and shared in many successes together. She has a long track record of driving results for our Lexington stations, rooted in her passion for the business and service to the community, our advertisers, listeners, and employees. This is a well-deserved opportunity for her, and I’m looking forward to her success in this new role as VP/Market Manager.”

Ayers commented, “I’m excited to bring my experience and passion to the table and work alongside such a talented group to drive growth, strengthen relationships, and deliver exceptional results.”