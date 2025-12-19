Seventh Heaven For iHeart As Charlamagne Tha God Stays Put

One of America’s most recognizable African American audio media stars has “extended his relationship” with iHeartMedia.

“Culture-shifting multimedia mogul” Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of iHeartMedia New York’s WWPR “Power 105”-based Premiere Network-syndicated “The Breakfast Club,” agreed to the new multi-year agreement announced Friday by iHeartMedia.

Charlamagne Tha God is also founder of The Black Effect podcast network and in recent years has emerged as “a crucial and influential voice in American culture,” as iHeartMedia sees it.

The deal keeps Charlamagne Tha God alongside co-hosts DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Loren LoRosa.

“When it comes to iHeartMedia, gratitude will always be my attitude. They’ve created space for me to grow not just as talent, but as an executive and true partner through The Black Effect Podcast Network,” Charlamagne Tha God said. “To say that I’m thankful is an understatement. iHeart is the biggest and best audio company on the planet and audio is the foundation on which the whole media conglomerate will be built. Podcasting, live events, TV/film and documentaries, the sky is the limit for where we are going; and radio will always be at the core of it. Here’s to a new era of growth, impact, and prosperity.”

“The Breakfast Club” celebrates its 15-year anniversary this month.

Charlamagne Tha God and “The Breakfast Club” were inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020.

Rich Bressler, iHeartMedia’s President/COO, commented, “Charlamagne has been a transformative voice in audio, redefining what it means to create content that sparks dialogue and drives cultural change. Through The Breakfast Club and his growing podcast network, he’s amplified diverse voices, tackled tough conversations, and built platforms that continue to resonate with audiences nationwide. His influence has helped shape the future of audio and we’re energized by what lies ahead and appreciate his ongoing trust in iHeart.”

Charlamagne Tha God was represented by Ted Chervin at CAA, with legal counsel provided by Loan Dang of Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang. Financial strategy and advisory were led by Humble Lukanga and Laura Rutebuka of Lifeline Financial Group. The agreement was developed in close partnership with Charlamagne’s longtime business partner Karen Kinney of KK Entertainment & Media.

Additionally, iHeart and Charlamagne will continue to partner on The Black Effect Podcast Network, a joint venture.