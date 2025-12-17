Listener-Programmed ‘Streamz’ Sets Sail In Alabama

Yo! The “Classic Jamz” you’ve been hearing on a HD2-fed FM translator serving Montgomery, Ala., are being replaced by a mix of music entirely based on local listener streaming data, creating a specific sound shaped directly by community audio behavior.

Introducing Streamz 100.5 — officially W263BX in Montgomery, fed by WQKS-FM 96.1’s secondary programming feed. While it has just 80 watts of power, the signal blankets the Alabama city in full.

According to station management led by Rick Peters, Managing Partner of Bluewater Broadcasting, “Streamz 100.5 aligns live radio with local streaming trends. The station’s format reflects what Montgomery listeners stream online rather than traditional programming decisions.”

Specifically, the programming model places audience listening habits in Montgomery at the center of daily music selection. Local streams influence what airs, positioning listeners as active contributors to the station’s sound.

Program Director DJ Fresh commented, “Your stream is your vote. Every week, we analyze over three million streams from 19 pure play streaming services, compiled by Bridge Ratings Stream Stats service. All streams are from right here in Montgomery metro and determine which songs make our playlist. Our listeners are literally programming their own radio station — and that’s something no one else in the country is doing.”

To be clear, Streamz’s format is Hip-Hop and Contemporary R&B and features Compass Media Networks’ DeDe In the Morning in the wake-up slot. DJ Fresh added, “We’re proud to launch this groundbreaking concept right here in Montgomery. This city’s music taste drives everything we do. If you’re streaming it, we’re playing it.”