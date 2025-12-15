Star-Powered WJR SAY Detroit Radiothon Brings In $2.49 Million

Cumulus Media’s 760 WJR 14th annual SAY Detroit Radiothon brought in another record sum, as S.A.Y. Detroit Founder, bestselling author, and WJR host Mitch Albom continued his mission of funding healthcare, housing, and community support programs.

For 15 hours, Albom was joined by local leaders and national celebrities, including Hugh Jackman, Tim Allen, Hank Azaria, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, culminating in $2,494,040 raised. The total bested last year’s all-time high of $2.2m.

Money raised supports Albom’s S.A.Y. Detroit initiatives, which include the S.A.Y. Detroit Family Health Clinic, Better Together, MI-Cycle, Working Homes/Working Families, and the Hole In The Roof Foundation. The annual fundraiser serves as a major source of funding for the nonprofit’s expanding set of services.

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.