Now Is The Time For A 2026 Jump-Start

The truth is simple: January and February are not slow seasons – they are setup seasons. Make no mistake; this is the period when smart account executives create their own weather, shape the year ahead, and position themselves as a local business’s MVP (Most Valuable Partner).

Every advertiser enters a new year with anxiety, hope, and pressure. Just like you. They’re recalibrating budgets, assessing new opportunities, and wondering how to make the upcoming year outperform the last one. This is where you come in — not as a salesperson asking for schedules, but as a strategist bringing clarity, ideas, and momentum. If you wait until after the holidays to think about Q1, you’ve already lost the advantage. Planning starts now.

The best radio sellers understand that opportunity creation is the lifeblood of the early calendar. January and February are the moments when businesses crave direction, and radio can offer exactly that: immediacy, community relevance, trusted voices, and consistent reach. But those benefits only become meaningful when you wrap them in ideas that hit your client’s emotional and financial goals.

This has to be about them.

Start with themes that matter: “New Year, New Opportunities,” “Community Growth Month,” “Local Lifts Local,” “Get Ahead of Your Competitors,” or “Kick-Start Your Sales Season.” Build campaigns that feel fresh and energizing. Don’t simply pitch spots — paint a picture. Show how your station’s personalities can introduce a business to thousands of listeners. Create small, attention-grabbing promotions that help clients launch something new, shift their messaging, or reconnect with loyal customers after the holiday fog.

Show clients and potential clients something they’ve not seen before.

Q1 clients want confidence. Your planning gives them that. When you walk in with a calendar, a concept, and a clear understanding of what they want to accomplish, you instantly separate yourself from every timid seller waiting for budgets to “shake out.”

And this is the key: buyers rarely just “show up” in January. You must build the runway. You must bring the spark. You must be the one who shows clients that radio can jump-start their year and accelerate momentum when others are still catching up.

If you treat January and February as prime selling months — not recovery months — you’ll own the first quarter. And if you create opportunities instead of waiting for them, you’ll own the year.