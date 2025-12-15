iHeart Chicago Effort Lures $925K for Lurie Children’s Hospital

iHeartMedia Chicago has raised $925,831 during its Lurie Children’s Radiothon supporting Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital. On December 11, the six-station cluster collected donations for pediatric care and research throughout the community.

The radiothon broadcast live on 93.9 Lite (WLIT), Rock 95 Five (WCHI), 107.5 WGCI, 103.5 Kiss (WKSC), V103 (WVAZ), and Inspiration 1390 (WGRB-AM). The radiothon has raised over $4.6 million in six years for Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital.

iHeartMedia Chicago Region President Adam Kurtz said, “The Lurie Children’s Radiothon is more than an event – it’s a celebration of hope and community. We are honored to join forces with our partners and listeners to support the incredible care Lurie Children’s provides to patients and families across Chicagoland.”

Lurie Children’s President & CEO Dr. Thomas Shanley said, “The Radiothon represents a truly vital partnership that allows us to spotlight the resilience of our young patients and the dedication of our care teams who champion children’s health every day. Our collaboration with iHeartMedia Chicago and the incredible generosity of their listeners empowers us to transform the lives of children in our community and across the broader region we serve.”

