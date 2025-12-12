RMLC To Begin New Chapter With Dowdle and Sutor at the Helm

Two of the longest-serving figures in radio’s music licensing negotiations are stepping aside, marking a generational handoff for the Radio Music License Committee as Executive Director Bill Velez and Chairman Ed Atsinger relinquish their roles.

Velez will retire on January 1 after 17 years with the organization, with former Audacy General Counsel Andrew Sutor set to assume the role. Velez said his decision follows the completion of the RMLC’s latest round of licensing negotiations with BMI and ASCAP. The RMLC serves as the collective negotiating body for commercial radio stations, working to secure fair, industrywide music licensing agreements with performing rights organizations.

“Knowing that I will be succeeded by a very experienced radio industry executive, Andrew Sutor, made my decision that much easier,” he said.

After his eight-year tenure as RMLC Chairman, Atsinger passes the role to Bonneville International Senior Consultant Mike Dowdle. “With a bunch of license deals now completed, it seemed like the right time to allow someone else the opportunity to captain the ship,” Atsinger said. “I believe that Mike Dowdle is well-positioned to lead the RMLC going forward.”

Atsinger is also leaving his Executive Chairman role at Salem Media Group as of January 1.

Dowdle said, “I am fortunate to be inheriting the Chairman position at the RMLC after the stellar job done by Ed Atsinger. The industry is indebted to Ed for the yeoman’s work that he has done as Chairman to maintain the RMLC as a vital industry organization.”

BMI’s deal, filed in August, raised its rate by more than 20%, from 1.78% to 2.20% by 2026, retroactive to January 2022 for roughly 8,900 commercial broadcasters represented by the RMLC. BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill said the increase “ensures BMI’s songwriters will be more fairly compensated,” while ASCAP CEO Elizabeth Matthews said its confidential settlement “locks in an important royalty stream for our members at higher rates.”

As part of the reorganization, longtime staff member Rebekah Freundt has been promoted to Director of Finance and Data Management, reporting to Sutor.

Sutor added, “Given my former capacity as General Counsel of Audacy…I am quite familiar with the RMLC’s operation—its notable successes over the years as well as ongoing challenges. I look forward to managing the organization and working with the new Chairman, Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and my RMLC staff colleague, Rebekah Freundt.”