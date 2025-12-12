WZID and TSO Raise A Little TLC for New Hampshire Seniors

Saga Communications’ 95.7 WZID raised $29,415 during its Hope for the Holidays campaign supporting elderly residents across New Hampshire. The effort focused on supporting Manchester-area seniors going through the holidays alone.

The event was held in partnership with FEEDNH, an organization that supports families, seniors, education, and disadvantaged residents throughout the state.

The initiative had some extra help from Trans Siberian Orchestra, which donated part of its ticket sales from its nearby holiday concert. The band also provided a signed jacket and concert tickets for an online auction.

Manchester Media Group President/General Manager Lucy Lange said, “It is the essence of local radio when we can connect this way. When our on-air team and the local community pull together to support an underserved group, the elderly during the holidays, you generate wonderful results.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.