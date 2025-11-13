Were You Seen? Forecast 2026 Broadcast Leadership Reception

The day’s discussions gave way to evening celebration as Forecast 2026 concluded with the annual Broadcast Leadership Cocktail Reception at the Harvard Club of New York City. The exclusive, invitation-only gathering brought together the industry’s most influential executives, innovators, and visionaries – a fitting close to a day that celebrated both broadcast’s legacy and its future.

The event honored Radio Ink’s 40 Most Powerful People in Radio and Radio + Television Business Report’s Top Broadcast Television Leaders, who were presented with their plaques before joining colleagues and friends for cocktails in their honor.