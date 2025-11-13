Built to Last: How Radio’s Top Young Talent Are Building Careers

A new generation is redefining what it means to grow in radio. Young programmers, sellers, and managers have inherited an industry built on personality, performance, and perseverance. They’re meeting its next chapter with savvy, drive, and resilience.

As Radio Ink prepares to honor our 2025 30 And Under Superstars, we asked them what they believe it takes to build a lasting career and where they see the greatest opportunities ahead. Here’s a sampling of what they said:

“A lasting career in radio today comes down to fostering genuine relationships and being open to learning every part of the business. Radio is constantly evolving, so it’s important to stay curious and become well-rounded in areas that may not feel familiar at first.”

“Adaptability and trusting the process. Radio isn’t dead, it’s changing. Adapting to the evolution of these changes, like doing more video content, long-form podcasting, and inviting newer listeners who consume content in a completely different way than they did 10 to 20 years ago, is a must.”

“The oxymoron of radio today: people need to SEE you. Online, that is. Radio is one of the best platforms for information. It’s quick. It’s digestible. But in a tech-driven society, our social media presence is more important than we think. Though we continue to smash ratings, our “older” listeners aren’t getting younger – so how can we tap the next generation of loyal listeners? Give them the same 40-second story, but put YOUR own visuals to it.”

Curious about who said what? Radio Ink Magazine’s December issue, featuring the 30 & Under Superstars, comes out Monday, December 8. Click HERE to subscribe today.