Women To Watch: Bekah Bonner, Yavapai Broadcasting

For Bekah Bonner, On-Air Personality for Yavapai Broadcasting in Northern Arizona, the stage has always been her home. “I’ve always loved performing,” she says. “Theater, stand-up comedy, family talent shows – you name it. I was always eager for the spotlight.”

Originally from Southern California, Bonner found her creative footing early, discovering a passion for comedy in high school. She trained in improv with the Los Angeles-based company Comedy Sportz, performing both short- and long-form improv for about five years. During that time, she also hit the stand-up circuit, performing at iconic venues like The Comedy Store and The Laugh Factory before the age of 21.

Influenced by greats like George Carlin and classics like Seinfeld and The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Bonner built a foundation that would later serve her perfectly in radio.

After moving to Northern Arizona about a decade ago, Bonner was ready to settle down – but not slow down. “I was managing a retail job, performing stand-up gigs, and even started an improv troupe in Sedona,” she says. “Then one day, I came across a job posting for an On-Air Personality at Yavapai Broadcasting. It felt like fate.”

She sent the email, interviewed, and soon found herself behind the microphone. “I couldn’t believe it,” she says. “It’s been such a blessing. I’m truly happy to be part of this crew.”

Today, Bonner co-hosts The Morning Show with Bryan James on The Q 102.9 (KQST) and hosts The Afternoon Ride Home on Peak 100.1 (KVNA). One of her favorite segments is the “Local Artist Spotlight,” which she produces and films weekly to feature local musicians on air and on Yavapai Broadcasting’s YouTube channel.

In addition to her on-air work, Bonner manages all of the company’s social media, overseeing Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and the Community Events page for multiple stations. “It’s a lot of content to create, but I’ve learned so much about editing, graphic design, and filming,” she says. “It’s been an incredibly rewarding experience.” She even collaborates with the station’s TV division, Verde Valley TV, filming local high school football games—a new and unexpected passion.

Outside the studio, Bonner’s creativity keeps flowing. With her husband, she produces a monthly comedy variety show in Cottonwood, featuring local stand-ups, sketches, and improvised music. “He’s my biggest support and my creative partner,” she says. “We love making people laugh and are starting to write and produce short films together.”

Her secret to success? “Iced coffee – and a great co-host,” she laughs. “Bryan is like my head coach. He’s taught me everything about programming and tracking. We have natural chemistry, and that makes the morning show so much fun.”

When it comes to challenges, Bonner admits that diving into radio with no prior experience was intimidating. “I really like being behind a microphone, but learning the ins and outs of radio was new,” she says. “Thankfully, I’ve had an incredibly supportive team. Bryan has been like a Jedi mentor, showing me the ways of the ‘force’ of broadcasting.”

Bonner is proudest of bringing new life to Yavapai Broadcasting’s social media. “When I started, I wasn’t sure how I was going to handle all the pages,” she says. “But I found my rhythm, and I’m proud of how much our online presence has grown.”

For young women looking to break into radio, Bonner’s advice is simple: “Take the chance.” She says, “If you see an opportunity, put yourself out there and show the world what you’re made of. If I’d let doubt stop me, I wouldn’t be here. Life’s too short not to go for it.”

As for the future of radio, Bonner would love to see more creative content that brings people together. “I think there’s room for a resurgence of funny, family-friendly radio plays and comedy shows,” she says. “Maybe that’s something I’ll produce someday. Stay tuned!”

Follow Bekah and Peak 100.1 on social media: @peak100.1 on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube & [email protected]