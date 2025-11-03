As Radio Gives, Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally 2025 Is On

When station rotations drop Bobby “Boris” Pickett for Bobby Helms, it’s time for the return of Radio Ink‘s Season of Giving Tally! What began as a simple measure of local radio’s holiday impact has evolved into an annual benchmark of industry charitable excellence.

Last year, stations collectively raised an incredible $28.84 million, proving once again that when radio rallies, communities rise. This year, we’re challenging every station and on-air personality to push even higher. What will radio accomplish in 2025?

From now until January 1, Radio Ink will track every donation drive, benefit concert, radiothon, and fundraising feat to capture the total impact radio stations are making in their communities – but we need your help to tell the complete story!

Send your updates and press releases highlighting your station’s efforts to our Editor-in-Chief, Cameron Coats. We’ll share your stories and add them to the official Tally, showcasing the extraordinary work radio does when it goes all-in for good.

Let's make this year the most generous one yet and show the world what radio can do when we come together!