Triton Digital Develops TAP Ecosystem With AdBuilder AI

Digital audio ad tech operation Triton Digital has brought to market an AI-powered self-service advertising platform for podcast, broadcast, and streaming audio, aiming to give broadcasters new access to small and mid-sized business client revenue.

AdBuilder AI gives Triton partners a fully branded, white-labeled marketplace where advertisers can independently create, book, and pay for campaigns with full integration into the Triton Ad Platform.

Built for businesses with limited media experience, AdBuilder AI uses artificial intelligence to generate spec or broadcast-quality ads in seconds. Advertisers can input a brief description to produce multilingual audio spots complete with sound design and AI-generated voice work.

Triton Product Management Director Amber Hunsaker remarked, “AdBuilder AI helps partners capture a new wave of emerging advertisers with minimal operational lift. It streamlines the entire workflow, creative, trafficking, and billing. Our partners can grow revenue from a historically hard-to-serve tier without changing how they operate.”