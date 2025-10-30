Chicago Radio Anchor Steve Bertrand To Retire After 40 Years

After celebrating his 40th anniversary with the station in June, Steve Bertrand will retire from Nexstar Media Group Chicago’s WGN Radio on November 13. Bertrand began at WGN Radio as an intern and was hired full-time in 1985. He has anchored news since 1992.

Bertrand spent six years covering the Chicago Bears when WGN Radio was the team’s flagship station. His duties included producing play-by-play coverage, hosting pre- and post-game programs, and conducting interviews.

WGN Radio General Manager Mary Sandberg Boyle stated, “From joining WGN Radio in 1985 during the Wally Phillips era to anchoring news on the Lisa Dent Show today, throughout his 40 eventful years here Steve has faithfully maintained the highest standards of journalistic integrity, combined with his own unique gift for playful on air banter which is sure to be missed by colleagues and listeners alike.”

Bertrand commented, “I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the history of radio. As a kid, I dreamed of one day living in Chicago. I never imagined I’d be part of her daily conversation. I will forever be grateful to the legends I worked with and, most especially, the listeners who made it all happen. I’ve had the privilege of being part of a pretty amazing family for 40 years.”

WGN Radio host John Williams added, “Our loss is Steve’s (and his family’s) gain. But, boy are we gonna miss him. He has been the stable, warm and wise voice for Chicago radio for so many years. If he’ll no longer talk on our shows, I hope he’ll call in. Chicago needs more Steve Bertrands.”