MRC Revokes Nielsen Audio Accreditation in Seven Markets

The Media Rating Council has revoked accreditation for seven Nielsen Audio diary markets. According to a memorandum from MRC CEO George Ivie, the decision applies to the audited services period from July 1 through September 30, 2025.

Accreditation was pulled for the Bryan-College Station, Hudson Valley, Killeen-Temple, Midland-Odessa, Portsmouth-Dover-Rochester, Reno, and Trenton markets. The MRC did not provide a reason for the revocations, which affect markets with varied listening behavior and geographic overlaps.

In Hudson Valley, the ratings service covers Westchester, Rockland, and Putnam Counties, mirroring portions of the New York and Poughkeepsie markets. Portsmouth, near Boston, often sees crossover listening from larger stations in the region, while Trenton’s proximity to Philadelphia contributes to similar overlap.

In a statement to Radio Ink sister publication RBR+TVBR, a Nielsen spokesperson said that while the company respects the MRC process, its data remains valid and transactable until the next ratings cycle. “It’s important to note that our measurement remains the currency and the data currently available for these markets remains fully accredited,” the spokesperson said. “The change in accreditation status will not be in effect until the winter of 2026 when the Fall 2025 survey data is delivered.”

The company added that audio clients “continue to transact on and use the Nielsen currency.” Nielsen emphasized its ongoing commitment to accuracy and data quality, stating, “We are fully committed to delivering accurate and reliable ratings for each market,” and noted it “is dedicated to continuous improvement across all of our services and we continue to actively explore new ways of engaging with Audio Diary panelists though our mSurvey, e-Screeners and Digital Incentive programs.”

The same MRC report that included the Nielsen decision also withdrew accreditation from Meta’s monetization and brand safety measurement systems and denied accreditation to Snap’s display and video reporting. The council simultaneously granted new accreditations to Protected Media and Walmart Connect for its Sponsored Products service, which covers display, video, and search ad metrics across desktop, mobile, and app environments.