Ten Ideas That Change How Salespeople Are Seen

“Advertisers don’t want to see a salesperson.” What does it mean? Can I suggest that no one would want to see someone who is only interested in selling them something? Let’s cut to the chase. How can you set yourself apart and capture attention immediately?

The “5-Minute Research Drop“

Before every meeting, spend 5 minutes researching the client’s social media, Google reviews, and website. Walk in saying:

“I noticed your customers love your weekend specials — what kind of response have you seen lately from that?”

This immediately shows preparation and genuine interest, not a pitch.

The “Handwritten Follow-Up“

After every meeting or successful campaign, send a short handwritten thank-you card with a sincere, specific note (not a generic “thanks for your business”).

“Loved hearing how proud you are of your team’s 25 years in business. You’re doing something right — honored to be part of it.”

People rarely throw these away. Notice something? All-about-them.

The “Unexpected Drop-Off“

Bring a small, personalized item (their favorite coffee, a donut box for the office, or even a funny branded item) with a note:

“Fuel for your next great idea — from your radio friends at 96.7!”

It’s a low-cost way to create positive, memorable micro-moments.

The “Mini Case Study Email“

Send short, one-slide visual case studies highlighting another local client’s success:

“Here’s how Smith’s Auto saw a 37% jump in service calls after a 6-week local radio push.”

Keep it visual and concrete — it’s proof, not pitch.

The “Listener’s-Eye Video”

Record a 30-second selfie-style video showing how listeners engage with the client’s spot or event — maybe you at a local concert or remote.

“This is what your ad sounds like live with our crowd!”

It gives them a real taste of impact. This is a version of a car salesperson placing you in the driver’s seat. “How does that feel?”

The “2-Question Sales Call“

Instead of leading with a presentation, start every first meeting with:

“What’s the #1 thing you wish more people in this town knew about your business?”

“What’s the biggest marketing frustration you’ve had this year?”

Then listen. Deeply. You’ll instantly stand out as a problem-solver.

The “Surprise Results Call“

Midway through a campaign, call just to share a positive update or listener comment — even before the client asks.

“Hey, just wanted you to know: your ad got mentioned twice by name during our morning trivia today!”

It turns accountability into a delight.

The “Client Spotlight Post“

With permission, post a short shout-out on your or your station’s social media:

“Proud to partner with Joe’s Barbecue — feeding our city and fueling great local radio!”

It amplifies their brand and makes them feel celebrated. I don’t ever see radio salespeople using their influence on socials. How about you?

The “Local Connector Move“

Introduce one client to another when synergy exists.

“You two should meet — your catering business could be perfect for their event series.”

You become more than a media seller — you become a connector of opportunity. This changes the way people see you.

The “Monthly Marketing Minute“

Send a short, personalized email each month to top prospects with a single actionable marketing insight (local trends, ad copy tip, event stat).

“Did you know 71% of our morning listeners are home improvement decision-makers? Just a quick thought for your fall campaign planning.”

Position yourself as their ongoing source of smart, useful ideas.

I share this with on-air talent all the time. Why shouldn’t I share it with you? We don’t get ahead by appearing like everyone else. Be yourself, be different, and make a difference.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected].