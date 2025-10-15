Gregg Swedberg Hands Baton to Rich Davis at iHeart Minneapolis

After 34 years with K102 and iHeartMedia Minneapolis, Gregg Swedberg is leaving his post as programming leader for the cluster. In his place, 101.3 KDWB Program Director Rich Davis is rising to Senior Vice President of Programming and PD of K102.1 (KEEY).

Davis, who has worked with KDWB since 2016, previously held programming roles with iHeart in Seattle and Nashville.

iHeart says Swedberg will move into a new strategic advisor role, focusing on the company’s Country projects while continuing to assist the Minneapolis team during the transition. Swedberg was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame earlier this year.

The news comes days after the cluster was among those hit by the most recent wave of iHeart layoffs, affecting KFAN.

Davis stated, “When I first got to KDWB in 1997, I never dreamed I’d one day get the chance to take over for the legendary Gregg Swedberg, I hope to make him proud and continue our success with these amazing teams and brands in the Twin Cities. Thanks to Kris Foley, Gene Romano, and Eric Lonnquist for the opportunity.”

Swedberg said, “I’m looking forward to having the unique opportunity to help lots of stations in iHeartCountry and assisting Rich and Chad with this transition. I can’t wait for Nashville to embrace Rich, which I know they will. The iHeart Minneapolis team will just keep on winning.”