For Branding Radio News, Focus on Safety, Accountability, Trust

Radio knows its value, but do listeners? A new national analysis shows broadcasters how to cut through noise, shift from “journalism” to “local information,” and frame themselves as lifelines in crises, watchdogs for communities, and essential public utilities.

Press Forward has compiled a toolkit of national survey data, interviews, and message testing to help local media organizations more effectively communicate their value.

For radio, the toolkit’s findings underline how listeners think about “news” and “information.” While more than eight in ten Americans say they trust their local outlets, many believe they already have enough access to information through social media or national coverage, even when local newsrooms have downsized or disappeared.

That creates a gap between perception and reality, and it means stations need to emphasize not scarcity, but the unique service only local broadcasting provides.

According to the research, the strongest messages for audiences are grounded in practical outcomes. Framing radio as a lifeline during emergencies, a watchdog holding local leaders accountable, and a source of fact-based, everyday information resonates more than appeals to “protect democracy,” which can feel partisan.

For example, stations that promote their role during crises like storm warnings, evacuation updates, and power outages reinforce their irreplaceable community function.

Language choices matter. The toolkit found that “local news” and “local information” are far more trusted than terms like “journalism” or “media,” which can trigger skepticism. For radio broadcasters, this means emphasizing service over labels: “your trusted local source” connects more strongly than “your local journalists.” Radio can also lean on personal familiarity, reminding listeners that on-air hosts and newsroom staff live in the same communities they cover.

Audience differences also play a role. Younger listeners respond when news is framed as a public utility, like parks or libraries, that benefits everyone, while rural audiences prefer straightforward and unbiased reporting. Broadcasters who serve diverse communities, including Spanish-speaking and Black audiences, are encouraged to highlight family relevance, accountability, and transparency, tailoring appeals to the realities listeners face.

Ultimately, the toolkit suggests that emphasizing accountability, safety, and reliability can help stations strengthen bonds with their listeners and make a stronger case to advertisers, donors, and policymakers.