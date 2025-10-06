Catching Up With Radio’s 30 & Under Superstars: Ryan Smetzer

Every year, Radio Ink recognizes its 30 and Under Superstars. The young professionals contributing to the growth and innovation of radio. The list reflects the adaptability, technical skill, and forward thinking that continue to define the medium’s evolution.

In our headlines, we’re checking in with 2024’s honorees for an update ahead of the nomination window closing on Friday, October 10 at 5 p.m. PT.

Today, we talk with Ryan Smetzer, on-air host at Connoisseur Media’s WIKZ, WDJX, and WDLD:

“It meant the world being named in the list of Radio Ink‘s 30 and Under Superstars – not only to be recognized by this incredible industry, but to be a part of a group of game-changers and innovators in the 2024 class was an absolute honor. The group of my peers chosen in last year’s ‘Superstars’ was a perfect example of the great optimism I have towards radio, and the minds that are going to shape the next generation of it all!”

As the industry adapts to new platforms and audiences, Ryan said his responsibilities have changed alongside the demands on the radio industry.

“My role has expanded over the last year to include a bit more of a content creation demand, as well as more of a need for promotions and web responsibilities, and collaboration with our local sales team as we’ve added more young talent with a keen eye for video marketing and social media advertising. Together, our team has been growing our social and web numbers and utilizing that growth to better serve our clients. The addition to our team has been a blessing both for productivity’s sake and for inspiration, leading me to be optimistic for future growth as a team.”

Smetzer knows younger professionals bring something radio can’t afford to lose: “INNOVATION. It’s a cliché term, but my goodness, the more we as young professionals can insert a little bit of ‘what’s new’ into this amazing universe of radio, the more it will revolutionize the way our listeners will continue to engage and commit to our brands. If we as young professionals stay unafraid to recklessly take chances in our creativity and work, not only will the medium thrive, but we’ll have more and more of the next generation longing to jump behind the mic.”

When it comes to mentoring young professionals, Ryan says it’s pivotal. “I’ve had the opportunity to be coached and mentored by incredible folks like Phil Becker and Ben Davis, who have not only guided me through the tangibles of my work, but have always inspired me to be my best self and GROW. Find someone, whether it’s someone in your building or hundreds of miles away, and seek out their nuggets of wisdom.”

So what about this year’s future honorees? Ryan emphasized the importance of creativity, balance, and connection, saying, “Create, create, create! Don’t be afraid to make stuff that sucks from time to time, and EMBRACE REST. We are in a time where we wear MANY, MANY hats, and it can get exhausting at times. Make sure you are taking care of you. You can’t be your best creative self when you’re pouring from an empty cup. Seek out advice and find other young professionals in the industry to chat with about radio stuff – they may become some of your very best friends!”