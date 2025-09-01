Los Angeles Lakers Extend Spanish Radio Union With Lotus

The Los Angeles Lakers and Lotus Communications have announced the renewal of their radio rights agreement. Tu Liga Radio 1330 (KWKW-AM) will remain the team’s official Spanish-language radio flagship, preserving a partnership that began in 1999.

KWKW will continue to air all Lakers games, including regular season, preseason, and postseason matchups.

Returning to the broadcast booth for the 2025–26 season are Jose “Pepe” Mantilla and Samuel Jacobo. Mantilla enters his 32nd season covering the Lakers on both radio and television, while Jacobo returns for his third season as the team’s Spanish-language play-by-play announcer.

Los Angeles Lakers Chief Operating Officer and President, Business Operations Tim Harris said, “Since 1999, KWKW 1330 AM has delivered incredible Spanish-language coverage to Lakers fans across Los Angeles. We look forward to KWKW continuing to bring their knowledge, excitement and energy to the listening experience.”

Lotus Communications President Jim Kalmenson said, “We are honored to continue this historic relationship, delivering the excitement of one of the most iconic franchises in all of sports. KWKW takes pride in serving the Hispanic community with live and local Spanish-language coverage of Lakers basketball. We also recognize the Lakers for their years of dedication to Hispanic fans, whose passion and loyalty have helped make this relationship so meaningful. For Lotus, it’s more than just games — it’s about connecting culture, family, and tradition through the love of the Lakers.”

After signing an extension in August, Good Karma Brands’ ESPN Los Angeles 710 (KSPN-AM) continues to hold the Lakers’ English-language flagship rights.