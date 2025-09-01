iHeart, Saquon Barkley Foundation Host Philly Backpack Giveaway

Ahead of the Super Bowl champion Eagles’ return to the gridiron, iHeartMedia Philadelphia teamed up with the Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation and Carpenters Union Local 158 to help local students start the school year prepared.

The three organizations hosted a backpack giveaway on Wednesday, August 27, in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood, distributing 200 backpacks filled with essential supplies to students in need.

iHeart’s cluster of stations in the market includes WIOQ, WRFF, WUMR, WUSL, WDAS, and WDAS-AM.

The Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation, established in 2020, empowers youth and families by supporting programs that blend sports and academics to drive success on the field and in the classroom. Its initiatives include scholarships for student-athletes, investments in educational and cultural programs, housing solutions for homeless women and families, and the development of multi-sport community centers focused on academics, health, and career growth.

iHeart Philadelphia President Andrew Burge said, “iHeartMedia is proud to stand with the Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation and Carpenters Union Local 158. Together, we’re ensuring that students in our community can start the year strong. This is what community partnership looks like – coming together to lift up the next generation.”

Carpenters Local 158 Senior Council Representative Joe Lockley said, “The Philadelphia Eagles have been a trusted partner of the Carpenters Union for many years. Their commitment to integrity and community mirrors our own, and we’re honored to join them and Saquon in supporting Philadelphia’s youth through this backpack giveaway.”