Bob and Tom, Jim Rome Join Columbus Radio On Second Fan

As the company prepares to be bought by Nexstar, Tegna’s 97.1 The Fan (WBNS) in Columbus, OH, is getting a sequel. The Fan 2 is launching on WBNS-AM and WBNS-HD2 on September 2, replacing ESPN Columbus with an eclectic talk mix and Ohio State coverage.

Headlining the new station are syndicated staples The Bob and Tom Show in morning drive and The Jim Rome Show in afternoon drive. The weekday lineup also includes BetSweats from BetMGM, a replay of Morning Juice with Bobby Carpenter and Jeff “Tito” Thitoff, and the wagering-focused You Better, You Bet.

The station also becomes a new broadcast home for Ohio State Athletics, carrying The Ryan Day Show as well as games for Buckeye Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Hockey, and Baseball.

Tegna Director of Local Sports Content Matt Fishman said, “We’re bringing Columbus something you can’t get anywhere else – a lineup that’s smart, funny, and flat-out entertaining…The Fan 2 is built to keep Columbus engaged, laughing, and talking.”