FCC’s Trusty Finalizes First Round of Office Staffing

FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty may have only officially stepped into her role in mid-June, but staffing changes are already underway. Marcus Maher is joining Trusty’s office as Senior Legal Advisor, where he’ll lead on wireline, enforcement, media, and consumer issues.

Maher comes from the Office of General Counsel’s Administrative Law Division, where he focused on everything from infrastructure deployment and universal service to the “Delete, Delete, Delete” proceeding. He previously held roles in the Wireline Competition Bureau’s Front Office, Pricing Policy Division, and Competition Policy Division, and started his legal career in private practice at Wiley Rein.

Fatimah Brown is also coming aboard as Staff Assistant after serving as an administrative assistant in the Space Bureau. Meanwhile, William Holloway, who has been serving in an acting capacity, will now take on the Legal Advisor role permanently, continuing to lead on wireless, space, international, engineering and technology, and public safety issues.

Trusty is also saying goodbye to Acting Legal Advisor Jessica Kinsey, who had been handling wireline, enforcement, media, and consumer issues.

She commented, “Jessica brought expertise, professionalism, and an unwavering work ethic to the role, and I’ve been grateful for her service to the Commission and to my office. As Jessica moves on to her next chapter, I wish her the very best and thank her for her contributions.”

With reporting by Adam R. Jacobson.