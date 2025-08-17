ESPN LA Solidifies Flagship Radio Deal With Los Angeles Rams

Days after renegotiating its deal with the Lakers, Good Karma Brands’ ESPN Los Angeles (KSPN-AM) and the LA Rams have extended their partnership. The multi-year deal ensures ESPN LA’s continuation as the flagship radio station for Rams football coverage.

Besides the Rams and Lakers, the station is home to radio coverage for the MLB’s Anaheim Angels, MLS’s LAFC, and the NCAA’s USC Trojans.

ESPN LA Market Manager Sam Pines said, “The Los Angeles Rams are one of the most exciting and dynamic franchises in the NFL, and we are proud to be their partner and the radio home. This partnership allows us to deliver unmatched access, exclusive content, and the passionate game-day energy Rams fans deserve on the radio, online, on our app, and everywhere else they connect with us and our talent.”

Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince said, “2025 will mark our tenth season on ESPN LA since returning home to Los Angeles, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them. As we strive to reach Angelenos where they are and work with organizations that can bring our fans closer to our team with in-depth coverage and engaging content, ESPN LA continues to be the perfect radio home for Rams football.”