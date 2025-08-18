Baltimore’s 98 Rock Names Justin Johnson Program Director

Hearst Communications’ 98 Rock (WIYY) in Baltimore has announced Justin Johnson as its new Program Director, effective September 1. Johnson, who has been Assistant Program Director since 2023, succeeds Rick Strauss, who is retiring.

Additionally, Johnson will oversee broadcast content with the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles.

Before moving to WIYY, Johnson was the Program Director at iHeartMedia’s WEBN in Cincinnati from 2019 to 2023. He has also coordinated branding strategies for iHeart’s national Rock format.

98 Rock General Manager Dan Joerres shared, “Justin is the ideal successor to Rick Strauss. His extensive multi-market experience, combined with his deep understanding of our brand and audience, positions him perfectly to build on 98 Rock’s legacy of entertaining Baltimore for years to come.”

Johnson said, “Leading the programming efforts at 98 Rock is an incredible honor and a dream come true. It is a brand deeply trusted and respected by its loyal listeners and the radio industry. With its remarkable legacy, alongside exclusive partnerships with the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles, I am thrilled to lead this exceptionally talented team as we further elevate 98 Rock’s iconic brand.”