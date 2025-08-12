On Air Radio & TV News

Beatrice NE- Are you passionate about delivering compelling local news across platforms? KWBE and News Channel Nebraska are seeking a dynamic, audience-focused storyteller to lead our radio news coverage in southeast Nebraska while also contributing to our TV and digital content teams.

As part of one of the fastest-growing media networks in the Midwest, this role is at the intersection of traditional journalism and digital innovation. Based in Beatrice, Nebraska—a proud and vibrant community just south of Lincoln, you’ll be a key player in serving a loyal, local audience while helping shape statewide coverage.

Key Responsibilities

• Anchor live radio newscasts for KWBE, starting at 6:00 a.m. as part of our morning programming team.

• Develop original local content that engages listeners, viewers, and readers across radio, TV, and digital platforms.

• Convert statewide press releases and developing stories into concise, broadcast-ready scripts.

• Publish news content to the NCN website and social media channels.

• Collaborate with others on the digital team to develop and implement a digital strategy.

• Assist in live severe weather coverage on the radio.

• Uphold the highest journalistic integrity, following ethical guidelines and legal standards.

What We’re Looking For

• A self-starting journalist with strong local instincts and a passion for community-driven storytelling.

• Experience in broadcast or multimedia journalism (2+ years preferred).

• Degree in Broadcast Journalism or a related field.

• Comfortable using, or open to learning, video and audio editing software.

• Excellent editorial judgment and deadline-driven focus.

• Willingness to relocate to (and engage with) the Beatrice community.

What We Offer

• Competitive salary and benefits package.

• A supportive and creative work culture that values curiosity and community.

• Professional development opportunities and room for growth within a respected regional media network.

• A chance to make a real difference in the daily lives of Nebraskans.

________________________________________

Ready to make your mark in multi-platform news?

Apply today and help shape the voice of local journalism for radio, digital, and TV at News Channel Nebraska and KWBE.

Send resume and portfolio to [email protected].

Flood Digital Networks, LLC & Flood Communications, along with all its subsidiaries, is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minorities and women encouraged to apply.